Education dept orders all private schools to stay open

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has decided to take action against the attempts to forcibly close private schools in the province. A circular to this effect has been issued by the education department.

The minister said the administrations of private schools are bound to run the educational institutions as usual. He warned that the registration of every private school that remains unduly closed would be rescinded by the education department.

Shah said that all private and public schools in the province are bound to act upon the orders of the government for keeping the educational institutions open.Earlier on Tuesday, the Sindh government had also announced that it would not delay the matriculation examinations scheduled for Wednesday in the wake of countrywide riots. As a result, the examinations for the secondary school certification were held as per the schedule. The Board of Secondary Education secretary and controller of examinations also visited some examination centres.