Special PA session today on violent agitation by PTI activists

The Sindh Assembly is going to meet on Thursday (today) on an extraordinary basis and is likely to adopt a resolution to condemn violent agitation by supporters and activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf across the country following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The Sindh Assembly was earlier going to hold its adjourned session on Friday (tomorrow) but the meeting of the house was especially rescheduled to Thursday (today) at 11am. The house is also likely to adopt certain amendments to laws for taking stern action against people involved in violent agitation. The ruling Pakistan Peoples Party has asked its lawmakers to make sure their attendance in the session.