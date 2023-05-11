Police foil bid to attack foreigners

Police on Wednesday morning foiled an attempt to attack foreigners in Karachi, killing one of the alleged terrorists who tried to break into a Chinese company’s office. However, another terrorist managed to flee the scene.

District Malir SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi said a terrorist was killed while his companion escaped during an encounter that took place when the two tried to break into the Chinese company Hong Kong in Daud Jetty at 9am.

Police personnel posted at the jetty promptly responded to the terrorists and opened fire on them. The terrorists also fired at the police, as a result of which police constable Akram Ali was injured after being shot in the leg.

The Malir SSP explained that as the terrorist killed in the incident was wearing a jacket, the bomb disposal squad was called, which confirmed that it was not a suicidal jacket. He added that a post-mortem examination was being conducted and the investigators were trying to identify him as he looked like a foreigner.

A Kalashnikov rifle with magazines was seized from the possession of the terrorist, the officer said, adding that the injured police constable of the Special Protection Unit (SPU) had been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

A bag, roasted grams and a magazine of pistol were also seized from the deceased terrorist’s possession.

A large number of foreigners were present at the jetty where ships were being repaired under a project linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. CPEC DIG Muhammad Kashif told the media that the terrorist attack in Daud Jetty near Ibrahim Hyderi had been foiled. He explained that ship repairs were carried out at the jetty and more than 30 foreigners involved in a CPEC project were present there.

The terrorists reached the jetty from a drain coming from Lath Basti to the sea. The CPEC DIG said the two terrorists opened fire on a police check post at the corner of the jetty where four policemen were on duty.

Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) also visited the jetty following the incident. They said police were alert at every sensitive place, due to which the attack was foiled. CTD Incharge Raja Umer Khattab said they had initiated an investigation after the terrorist attack. He added that foiling the terrorist attack was a major police success.

CCTV footage of the incident was also obtained by the investigators. In the footage, police personnel can be seen firing at the terrorists.