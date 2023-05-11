240 suspects detained as Section 144 imposed across Sindh

After Tuesday’s violent events in Karachi, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), especially the Sindh police, have tightened security at all the sensitive locations. The deployment of the Anti-Riot Force has averted more violence, and resulted in the arrests of those involved in disturbing the peace in the city.

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered the police force to remain alert and avert any untoward situation that can lead to unrest in the province.

He has also ordered the deployment of 1,500 personnel from the police training centres to all the three police ranges in Karachi. Moreover, in view of the law and order situation in the province, the Sindh Home Department has imposed Section 144.

Officials said Wednesday witnessed extra deployment of police personnel and Sindh Rangers soldiers, who took position in the troubled localities of the city. With the help of municipal services workers, they also cleared Sharea Faisal of the debris left in the wake of the riots.

On Tuesday, during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest against party chief Imran Khan’s arrest, miscreants had damaged several public and private properties on Sharea Faisal and in other parts of the city.

On Wednesday a protest was held at the Millennium Mall on Rashid Minhas Road, where the demonstrators tried to disrupt routine life and block vehicular traffic. Police, however, ordered them to clear the road, but this was met with resistance, so the law enforcers tear gassed the protesters and managed to clear the thoroughfare.

In the Gulshan Chowrangi locality, miscreants burnt tyres and resorted to aerial firing, but the police reached the scene of the crime, following which the troublemakers fled from the area.

IGP Memon conducted an aerial survey of the city’s areas, including the Tower, Sohrab Goth, Sharea Faisal and the Dalmia Millennium Point localities. Accompanied by the Special Branch Addl IGP, he reviewed the law and order situation, and the security deployment.

The police chief said the protection of people’s lives and properties, and all the important installations in the province is the priority of the Sindh police.

He said the reserve and anti-riot squads should be deployed district-wise, adding that security measures should be strengthened under random snap checking and picketing. He also said interactions and information should be followed at district level.

To keep the people calm, the role of Ulema, Imams and area dignitaries should be ensured, said Memon, adding that people should be made aware of the importance and utility of peace in the development and prosperity of societies, so the public drives out potential miscreants among them.

Additional manpower has been provided to the police ranges. As desired by the competent authority, services of the following are hereby placed at the disposal of the range DIGs of the Karachi Range with immediate effect and until further orders, reads the order.

The decision has been taken in connection with security duties and arrangements, and to maintain law and order in the Karachi Range in the wake of Khan’s arrest.

One thousand personnel from the Police Training Centre Saeedabad have been deployed in two ranges — 500 in the West Range and 500 in the South Range — while 500 personnel from the Police Training Centre Razzakabad have been deployed in the East Range. The order reads that the range DIGs of the Karachi Range would make the necessary arrangements for the transportation, administrative and welfare issues of the allocated force, and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

Officials said the LEAs, including the police, cracked down on the miscreants involved in the violent events in the province, detaining at least 240 suspects in 24 hours, while some 15 FIRs have been registered at different police stations in the province.

The home department’s notification imposing Section 144 throughout the province reads that protests, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies are being held at major roads, junctions and roundabouts of various cities and towns of the province.

The notification stated that the situation is resulting in traffic blockades, hindrances in the delivery of essential services to citizens, and the disruption of public life, while the violence during these protests is causing damages to public and private properties.

It said that the government believes that the situation warrants immediate measures to maintain law and order, and to avoid any untoward incident and public nuisance caused by miscreants and disgruntled anti-social elements.

Exercising its powers conferred under Section 144(6) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the provincial government imposed a ban on the assembly of more than four people, and on all types of protests, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies within the territorial limits of Sindh with immediate effect and until further orders.

In pursuance of Section 195(i)(a) of the CrPC, SHOs of the police stations concerned have been authorised to register complaints in writing under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against violators of the Section 144 order.