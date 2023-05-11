CM decries violence, wants miscreants arrested

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decried violent incidents in the country that followed the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he berated violent supporters of the PTI for damaging public and private properties during agitation. Shah said the PTI chairman had been arrested through a due process of the law in a case registered against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He added that the Islamabad High Court had also confirmed that Khan’s arrest was legal.

The CM lamented that in reaction to the arrest of their leader, workers of the PTI torched several government vehicles, including public transport buses, water tankers, and waste collection vehicles.

He said that in Karachi, PTI workers blocked Sharea Faisal and some other roads that affected millions of people commuting between their workplaces and residences. He remarked that the agitation also affected a number of people going to the airport for their flights. “Not only this, workers of the PTI torched several government vehicles, including public transport buses, water tankers and waste collection vehicles used for delivery of municipal services,” he stated, adding that PTI workers had also damaged private cars and buildings, the assessment of which was being carried out.

Taking notice of the situation, the CM directed police and district administration to ensure peace and security of public and private properties, as well as unblock all the roads to ensure smooth movement so the residents could get to their destinations without a hassle.

The police took necessary measures, including arrests and clearance of roads, to maintain law and order and prevent further damage to any public or private property, the statement read. The district administration and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board also cleared debris from the roads and removed the torched and damaged vehicles.

The CM visited several areas of Karachi on Tuesday night to ensure that peace prevailed in the cit y and anyone causing threat to the security of life and property was dealt with strictly under the law.

On Wednesday, Shah again toured some areas and roads of Karachi in the morning and afternoon, and urged the residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and abide by the law.

Meanwhile, the Karachi additional inspector general of police in his report submitted to the CM on Wednesday said that so far 270 violent protestors had been arrested from the city.

The CM was informed that footage obtained from the CCTV cameras was being used to identify and arrest the miscreants. Shah asked the Karachi police chief to lodge cases against the people who had been arrested. The Karachi police chief said that three persons who had damaged a bus of the Peoples Bus Service during the violent agitation had been identified and arrested. The CM told the Karachi police chief that everyone who had ransacked public or private property should be put behind the bars.

No road closure

The Sindh government is willing to reserve a ground along with due facilities to let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) peacefully hold protests, but it will not allow anyone to cause trouble to people through the closure of roads for agitation.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated this at a press conference on Wednesday. He warned that stern action will be taken against people involved in road blockades, arson and other means of violent protest in the province.

The Sindh government would deal seriously with the elements that dared to take the law into their hands during agitation, he said as he appealed to the citizens of Karachi to reopen their shops and businesses assuring them that the Sindh government would provide them security.

Memon lamented that supporters of the PTI had the previous day torched vehicles of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and buses of the Peoples Bus Service, denying decent transport facilities to the commuters of the city.

He said the PTI during its violent agitation drive had destroyed modern public buses having cost of millions of rupees. Those involved in such violent incidents would be arrested, he added.

The information minister said the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly was also seen roaming on roads in Karachi with a stick in his hand to violently take part in the agitation. Hundreds of students in the country had become the ultimate sufferers as the examinations of the Cambridge System of Education had been deferred due to the violent agitation by the PTI, Memon added.

He recalled that different politicians had been arrested time to time but never in the past had their supporters violently reacted in the way the PTI supporters had reacted. He said that anti-Pakistan forces had celebrated the violent agitation by the PTI.

He maintained the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not an act of political vengeance as he had been arrested due to his involvement in a corruption case. Khan was under an obligation to satisfy the courts and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Al Qadar Trust case, Memon said.

He advised the PTI leadership to avoid violence and lawlessness and face accountability instead of endangering the lives of others. He informed media persons that former president Asif Ali Zardari had shown utmost restraint and patience during his imprisonment for 12 years under false allegations and he finally emerged successful in his legal fight.

Memon recalled that another leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Faryal Talpur was arrested from hospital on the eve of Eid. He added that Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani was arrested in Lahore and he was still facing the same corruption case still pending against him. He recalled that he himself had been arrested by NAB within court premises without an arrest warrant in the presence of media.