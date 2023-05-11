Crossing the red line

Videos of PTI supporters breaking into state-owned buildings point at a dangerous trend. Never before have protesters turned their ire against state officers this way. Even during the years of dictatorships, protesters used to raise their voice for restoration of democracy, but never came this far. Imran Khan has played – and continues to play – a dangerous game by criticizing state institutions at a time when powerful quarters have decided to stay away from politics. His constant vitriol-laden speeches have poisoned the minds of his diehard followers who have crossed several red lines. It is true that the PDM and its allies have had their fair share in stoking the fire by not reaching a consensus on a date for election.
But Imran Khan should have shown restraint. This would have increased his chances of sweeping elections. The current economic situation has already made the present coalition government extremely unpopular. But Imran committed another political blunder by sticking to his demand for early elections. Previously, he erred by dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
