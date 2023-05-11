What revolution?

I am totally against the use of the word ‘revolution’ for the current situation in Pakistan. This is plain vandalism in the name of revolution. Why is it that the only way to register protest against every unfavourable situation is by damaging public property?
Every political party resorts to violence in one form or another whenever things do not go their way. When will this aggressive mob mentality end? When will we learn to protest peacefully? When will we learn the true definition of the term ‘civil disobedience’? When will we learn that peaceful revolutions are not impossible?
Basma Malik
Rawalpindi
