Gaza deaths

Twelve more persons, three of them senior members of Palestinian Islamic Jehad, were killed in strikes by Israeli forces over the Gaza Strip late Tuesday night. The attacks resulted in the death of 15 persons. The Israelis insist that the Palestinians are responsible for terrorist action which is leading to tensions while the Palestinians of course point out that Israel has captured their homeland, literally taken over their lands and left them with negligible space. The latest action in terms of strikes and counter-strikes broke out after a Palestinian activist – Khader Adnan – held in an Israeli jail died after a prolonged hunger strike.

The question is: what can be done to end this terrible situation which stands in the middle of the conflict in the Middle East, as has been the case for years?. It does not seem that other nations in the region, including Muslim regions, are especially interested in what is happening – though the situation is such that Israel is indulging in near-genocidal policies against Palestinians. The matter needs to be investigated by human rights experts linked to the UN and arguably the International Court of Justice. The reason why this will not happen is strong support for Tel Aviv from the US and its powerful Western allies. But the fact is that at some point a solution has to be worked out. If this does not happen, we are condemning yet another generation of Palestinians to death, violence and life in misery in increasingly narrow townships where Israelis have expressed the right to put up their own homesteads.

The solution must involve the Arab world as a whole and also the global community which stands for human rights and the protection of people. The fact that the West which claims it upholds human rights has not spoken out is simply testimony to the political nature of such pledges. Major changes of one kind or the other have to be made involving both territory and the manner in which the area is governed. The world is responsible for the situation in Palestine which has now continued for over 70 years and has to be resolved before we see yet another half century or more of terrible conflict and the terrible abuse of human rights by a powerful entity against a much less powerful one.