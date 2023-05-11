Broadband blockade to cause $3-4m/day loss to IT exports

LAHORE: Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) demanded the government to restore the mobile broadband services, which were currently under a blanket block countrywide on account of political chaos.

The government has shut down the mobile broadband service of 3G/4G across the country after the law-and-order situation erupted as a result of reaction from the PTI activist on the arrest of the party’s Chairman Imran Khan.

Besides, the government has also blocked major social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook, while YouTube services are slower to control the spread of disinformation and panic among the masses due to the spread of “unwanted information”.

P@SHA Chairman Muhammad Zohaib Khan talking to The News said that the blocking of mobile broadband services across the country could cost around $3-4 million export loss per day.

“Most of the IT professionals are working from home today due to the precarious law and order situation in the entire country. They may have to continue work from home for a few days to come in the backdrop of political uncertainty,” he mentioned.

Khan claimed that the IT industry had come to a standstill since Tuesday evening. “Internet is our lifeline; our office, our communications infrastructure and IT industry can’t operate without it,” he added,

He maintained that IT and ITeS services were already under pressure due to stagnation and experiencing probable decline in the exports of IT services due to the poor governmental policies. In such a situation, sudden blockade of broadband services due to the political turmoil has completely stopped the IT industry’s operations.

P@SHA demanded the immediate resumption of internet services to the IT industry. The quality of the internet service in the country has already been declining, especially the data services. He explained that no international buyer or importer would take this excuse that suppliers need a few days’ leverage due to unavailability of internet.

“Further, it will put a question mark on the credibility and goodwill achieved through timely delivery which is key in the IT export markets. It is impossible to regain a client or order once it’s gone,” he added.

Khan requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene directly as he did at the time of Wikipedia blockage; and advice Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to resume the internet services without any further delay.

He also asked for the support of the Ministry of IT and Telecom, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Tech Destination Pakistan administrations to request the Prime Minister to issue categorical instructions.

An official said that people usually purchase mobile service bundles, including data bundles, and payment of these bundles is made in advance. So technically, closing of it for a day or two may not impact revenue very much, rather it may bring some positive impact since people used telephony and SMS services, which they rarely used when broadband was available.

However, the shutting down of broadband services has definitely impacted individuals who depend on digital apps for commute or ordering/delivering food and other products. Further, a telcom official said that though losses were incurred, it was not possible to calculate at this stage.