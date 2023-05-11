Investors scratch out stocks gain while weighing political concerns

Stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors opted to remain sidelined after former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest intensified political uncertainty in the country. A slump in the rupee also contributed in a negative session, according to traders.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index decreased by 298.86 points or 0.72 percent to 41,074.95 points against 41,373.81 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,407.09 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,041.32 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed lower amid a slump in rupee after Moody's ratings assert default without IMF bailout program.” He said weak global stocks and investor concerns about political uncertainty played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

KSE-30 index also dropped by 206.43 points or 1.38 percent to 14,732.57 points compared with 14,939 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares plunged by 104 million shares to 99.182 million shares from 203.053 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs3.303 billion from Rs5.847 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.162 trillion from Rs6.217 trillion. Out of 313 companies active in the session, 98 closed in green, 194 in red and 21 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, analyst at Topline Securities, said another bearish day was witnessed at the equities where the KSE100 index lost further ground to eventually settling at 41,075 (-299 points; down -0.72 percent) for the day.

“Yesterday’s arrest of PTI chairman and its subsequent aggressive reactions countrywide compelled investors to remain sidelined, which kept the KSE100 index in the red zone almost the whole day,” he said.

During trading hours, HBL, PSEL, SYS, OGDC & HUBC lost 143 points. On the flip side, DAWH, JVDC and LUCK witnessed some buying interest as they added 18 points.

The highest increase was recorded in Nestle Pakistan shares, which rose by Rs23.28 to Rs5,800 per share, followed by Thal Ind. Corp., which increased by Rs14.63 to Rs298.99 per share. A significant decline was noted in Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs75.70 to Rs934.30 per share, followed by Bhanero Tex., which decreased by Rs69.23 to Rs1,130.77 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said another negative session was recorded at the PSX. “The benchmark KSE-100 index opened in the red, continuing the momentum from the previous close after the arrest of the former prime minister,” it reported. “Following the country's political and economic instability, stocks fell even lower. Investor activity has declined significantly, with third-tier companies leading the volume board.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (-76.4 points), E&P’s (-63.6 points), technology & communication (-35.7 points), miscellaneous (-32.3 points), and fertiliser (-29.0 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 14.290 million shares which closed lower by 2 paisas to Rs1.14 per share. It was followed by TPL Properties with 6.184 million shares, which closed lower by 7 paisas to Rs12.57 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Bank Al-Falah, K-Electric Ltd., Maple Leaf, Sui North Gas, Oil & Gas Dev. XD, Habib Bank XD, Fauji Cement, and Cnergyico PK. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 51.974 million shares from 40.975 million shares.