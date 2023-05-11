Remittances fall 13pc to $22.7bn in July-April FY23

KARACHI: The amount of money sent home by Pakistani citizens working abroad dropped 13 percent to $22.7 billion in 10 months of the current fiscal year, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Remittances fell 29 percent year-on-year to $2.2 billion in April. These inflows saw a 13 percent month-on-month decrease in remittances. In March 2023, Pakistani expatriates sent $2.5 billion home.

Remittances during April 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($489.3 million), United Arab Emirates ($382.1 million), the United Kingdom ($360.7 million), and the United States of America ($275.8 million).

This data came at a time when the political crisis in Pakistan has gotten worse because authorities have arrested former prime minister Imran Khan on corruption charges and also detained hundreds of his followers following violence.

The decrease in remittance inflows is not encouraging for the country, which is dealing with a foreign exchange shortage and a lengthy delay in an International Monetary Fund bailout.

Analysts attribute the decrease in remittances between July and April to more overseas Pakistani workers using illegal means to send money home as the difference between the interbank and open markets exchange rates widened.

However, the monthly fall in remittances reversed the trend because people did not send as much money to their families as they did for the Eid celebration and the holy month of Ramazan.

“Workers’ remittances were moved to the gray market for a few months where the dollar rate was better. That’s affected overall 10 months’ numbers. Plus global slowdown is also affecting inward remittances,” said Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities.

As the month of Ramazan and the festival of Eid, when Pakistani expatriates send more money home for charitable purposes like Zakat, were done, seasonal remittances started to slow down, which is why there has been a month-on-month decline in remittance inflows, said Tahir Abbas, the head of research at Arif Habib Limited.

Due to the widening gap between interbank and open market currency rates, remittances decreased during July-April. As a result, the trend of remittances was dropping. However, the trend started to improve after the gap between the official and unofficial values of the local currency narrowed in February or March, according to Abbas.

To determine if the fall in remittances has an impact on the nation’s current account balance, analysts are awaiting the balance of payments figures, which are expected to be released next week.

The current account recorded a surplus of $654 million in March helped by increased remittances and a reduction in imports. The country’s trade deficit fell 39.62 percent to $23.7 billion in July-April FY2023, which according to analysts could pave the way for another month of current account surplus in April.