US girding for migrant influx as Covid-era border rules lapse

BROWNSVILLE, United States: The United States is girding for the arrival of thousands of migrants this week, with the expiry of pandemic-era rules that have made claiming asylum at the border all but impossible.

The country’s deep divisions over immigration are expected to be laid bare as a wave of people try to get a foothold in a place founded on the promise of safety and shelter, but where a rising tide of nationalism makes the welcome uncertain.

Some migrants escaping economic and political turmoil have already arrived, frustrated by the years-long lack of a legal pathway, squeezing through the holes that pockmark the 3,100-kilometer (1,900-mile) border between the world´s wealthiest country and its southern neighbour. The Texan cities of El Paso, Brownsville and Laredo have declared a state of emergency as they struggle to cope with hundreds of people -- most from Latin America, some from China, Russia and Turkey -- who are already there. In El Paso, people sleep on the streets, sheltering from the sun under sheets, or sleeping on cardboard.

Children beg for change. The city´s mayor, Oscar Leeser, said his officials were readying for many more on Friday, judging by a recent tour of the neighbouring Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez. “On the street, we estimated somewhere between eight to 10,000 people,” he said. “There is a caravan... that will be here probably close to May 11, so I say the real number that we´ll be dealing with is between 12 to 15,000 people.” Overall numbers are far higher, with the US government estimating more than 150,000 migrants were now waiting in northern Mexico, a source familiar with the appraisals told CNN. The spike is expected because of the expiration of Title 42 on Thursday at 11:59pm Eastern Daylight Time (0359 GMT Friday).

The rule was put in place under Donald Trump, ostensibly to prevent people with Covid-19 from entering the country. In practice it has been little more than a crude tool to swiftly expel those trying to migrate, without accepting their asylum claim.

From Friday, migrants will once again be able to lodge asylum claims and have their cases dealt with through the legal system, a process that can take years. President Joe Biden´s administration is under pressure from Republican opponents who claim immigration is out of control. Some in the party forecast over a million people will arrive at the border in the next three months.

With a presidential election 18 months away and immigration a regular fault line in the country´s fractious politics, Biden is hoping new rules -- and 1,500 active duty troops he has ordered to the border -- will help staunch that flow.