Iraq failed to compensate Yazidis: HRW

BAGHDAD: Human Rights Watch criticised Iraqi authorities Tuesday for failing to pay compensation to those who lost homes during the Islamic State group´s brutal occupation of the Yazidi stronghold of Sinjar.

The Yazidis, whose pre-Islamic religion earned them the hatred of the Muslim extremists of IS, were subjected to massacres, forced marriages and sex slavery during the jihadists´ 2014-15 rule in Sinjar. Many of the mountain villages, where the Yazidis had preserved their minority faith and Kurdish language, were razed.