Indonesian cop gets life for drug trafficking

JAKARTA: A high-ranking Indonesian police officer was given a life sentence on Tuesday for trafficking five kilograms (11 pounds) of methamphetamine that was originally confiscated as criminal evidence.
A court in Jakarta found Teddy Minahasa Putra guilty of ordering his subordinate to swap the seized methamphetamine with potassium alum in a plot to illicitly sell drugs. Putra, who was previously the police chief for West Sumatra province, then trafficked the methamphetamine through a civilian intermediary, the court heard.
Putra´s lawyer told reporters outside the court that an appeal would be filed, local media reported. Prosecutors had sought a death sentence for Putra, but the judge found his 30-year service on the police force as a mitigating factor. Putra will instead remain behind bars until his death. Amnesty International report.
