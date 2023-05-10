Bombing intensifies in southern Ukraine frontline town

ORIKHIV, Ukraine: While having her daily lunch at a canteen in a shelter near Ukraine’s southern front, Galyna Peleshko said Russian bombing has intensified in recent weeks with air strikes and artillery.

The front line lies just seven kilometres from the 71-year-old´s hometown of Orikhiv -- a small settlement where only some 1,000 residents remain out of a pre-war population of 15,000. “I didn´t sleep last night,” Peleshko said, as she finished up a lunch consisting of soup, meat with a side dish and compote. “After the first explosion I jumped into the corridor and immediately after that there were two more explosions,” she said.

Orikhiv is in a vast plain located around 60 kilometres (37 miles) from the city of Zaporizhzhia. The front line here has barely moved since the start of Russia´s invasion in February 2022. The town has been under artillery fire for nearly all of that time but the aerial bombardment started more recently -- around three weeks ago. “Now they are dropping bombs from planes. Just after you hear the sound of the plane, you hear the explosion. If you manage to hide it´s good, you can stay alive, thank God,” Peleshko said. The shelter, housed in the basement of a local school, is well-organised.

Visitors can get a meal, have a shower, wash clothes, charge phones, use the wifi or just watch television in the warmth. Some 80 percent of houses in the town have been destroyed or damaged, according to the town hall, whose building was also hit by the bombing.

The town is pockmarked with bomb craters.”It´s very sad... Sometimes I go to work in the morning and there is a house, I come back after work and the house is not there any more,” said Svitlana Romashko, 54, a volunteer at the shelter.