US ‘disables’ Russian spy malware

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department said Tuesday that it had disabled a “sophisticated” malware network used by Russia´s FSB intelligence agency for two decades to spy in 50 countries including a NATO ally.

The FSB had successfully inserted the “Snake” or “Uroburos” malware on computer systems around the world, focused on government networks, research facilities, journalists and other targets, according to US officials.

Computers in the system also served as relay nodes to disguise traffic to and from Snake malware inserted on target computer systems, they said. In a years-long operation, the FBI was able to defeat Snake by inserting its own bit of computer code into it, which issued commands causing the malware to overwrite itself, the Justice Department said.

“Through a high-tech operation that turned Russian malware against itself, US law enforcement has neutralized one of Russia´s most sophisticated cyber-espionage tools, used for two decades to advance Russia´s authoritarian objectives,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.