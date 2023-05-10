Rain losses: Compensation to farmers demanded

KHAR: The demand for compensation to farmers whose crops were affected by heavy rain and hailstorm in Bajaur tribal district have grown as political parties have joined the calls for a relief package.
The local leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami asked the provincial and federal governments along with welfare organisations to provide relief to the people of rain and hailstorm-affected areas in the Bajaur tribal district.
JI leaders Sahibzada Haroonur Rashid, Sardar Khan, Qari Abdul Majeed and others told the media that heavy rains and hailstorm had destroyed, vegetable, crops and fruit orchards in several parts of the district, including Mamond, Nawagai, Salarzai, Khar, Barang and Utmankhel.
They said the crops and orchards on 70 percent areas had been affected and that the government should declare Bajaur as a calamity-hit district.
The JI leaders also urged the government departments, including National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Agriculture Department, district administration and other relevant departments to conduct a survey of the losses caused by the rains and hailstorm and compensate the affected people accordingly.
Islamabad: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurated the...
Rawalpindi: First lady Begum Samina Alvi on Tuesday called upon the business community to play role in welfare of the...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq warned of launching countrywide protest rallies against inflation if the...
MULTAN: Counter-Terrorism Department arrested a key member of the network supplying arms to hardened criminals during...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India would again resume their legal battle on Thursday in the Court of Arbitration in The...
LAHORE: Women’s Action Forum Lahore has deplored the PTI practice of using children to sing praises of its party...