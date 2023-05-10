Rain losses: Compensation to farmers demanded

KHAR: The demand for compensation to farmers whose crops were affected by heavy rain and hailstorm in Bajaur tribal district have grown as political parties have joined the calls for a relief package.

The local leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami asked the provincial and federal governments along with welfare organisations to provide relief to the people of rain and hailstorm-affected areas in the Bajaur tribal district.

JI leaders Sahibzada Haroonur Rashid, Sardar Khan, Qari Abdul Majeed and others told the media that heavy rains and hailstorm had destroyed, vegetable, crops and fruit orchards in several parts of the district, including Mamond, Nawagai, Salarzai, Khar, Barang and Utmankhel.

They said the crops and orchards on 70 percent areas had been affected and that the government should declare Bajaur as a calamity-hit district.

The JI leaders also urged the government departments, including National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Agriculture Department, district administration and other relevant departments to conduct a survey of the losses caused by the rains and hailstorm and compensate the affected people accordingly.