R&D block inaugurated at NUML

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurated the Research & Development (R&D) Block at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Tuesday, says a press release.

Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, National University of Modern Languagesrector Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar HI(M) and others also attended the ceremony.