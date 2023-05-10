JI threatens countrywide protest against inflation

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq warned of launching countrywide protest rallies against inflation if the masses are not provided relief by providing substantial subsidies on basic needs, food, utilities and petrol in the coming budget.

Subsidy on basic needs withdrawn on IMF demands must be restored, petrol price be reduced by Rs 100/litre, drug prices be reduced by 50 per cent, instead of appointing retired military officials and civil bureaucrats all vacancies be filled with educated youth, he demanded at a press conference at Mansoorah on Tuesday.

He also expressed doubt about the continuation of dialogue among political parties on elections after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan. He said the JI has a clear stance that the political victimization in the name of accountability was unjustified and unfair. The JI, he said, demanded across-the-board accountability.

The NAB, he said, had already lost credibility and there was a dire need not to repeat the past mistakes of targeting people or political leaders without any credible proof of corruption or malpractices. The anti-inflation movement would start from May 21 from Lahore, he said, adding the JI workers would hold protest demonstrations in Peshawar on May 24. The detailed schedule for the countrywide rallies would be issued in the next couple of days, he said.

He demanded the government not to fill the top vacancies with the retired officers from military or civil bureaucracy rather the fresh blood should be inducted to serve the country. He said the government should cut all non-development expenditures, discourage VIP protocol culture and bring back the money stashed in foreign accounts. He condemned the violence and torture of the JI workers during the Karachi by-election for local bodies, holding the PPP responsible for bringing hooligans from outside of Karachi to polling stations. He said the Election Commission failed to ensure its responsibility to hold free and peaceful elections. He also questioned the non-arrest of those elements who were involved in violence during the polling process, vowing to defend the JI mandate. He said the PPP proved that it was not ready to accept the people’s mandate. Such tactics, he said, in the past caused the derailment of democracy, creating irreparable loss to the country. He thanked the people of Karachi for putting their trust in the JI and congratulated the JI team on its success.