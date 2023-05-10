CTD breaks arms supply network in Katcha areas

MULTAN: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a key member of the network supplying arms to hardened criminals during the ongoing operation in the Katcha area, CTD officials said.

The CTD teams, late Sunday, also recovered a heavy amount of arms and ammunition.

The network was involved in supplying weapons to the major kacha dacoit gangs, Lund and Dulani.

The CTD spokesman said that the arrested accused was identified as Abdul Khaliq. He worked as the secondary carrier of the prohibited sophisticated arms from Balochistan.

In the intelligence-based operation, two rocket launchers were also recovered. During the initial investigation, concrete evidence for the supply of arms and ammunition to Katcha have been collected. Sharing about the ‘modus operandi’ of the dacoit gangs, the spokesman further said that Lund and Dulani gangs recruited criminals Ramzan Bugti and Sattar Patafi to get arms and ammunition.

The accused Sattar Patafi and his brother Javed Patafi are the major smugglers of Balochistan along with Khan Musuri Bugti. A deal was done for the purchase of rocket launchers and propellers. These were brought from Rukni to Hajipur and Rajanpur and transported by bike with the help of two local accused persons.

The spokesman further said that the amount was transferred using easy paisa accounts. He said that an investigation is going on with the arrested accused person Abdul Khaliq. The CTD has vowed to arrest the other players involved in the supply chain very soon.