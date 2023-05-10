WAF deplores PTI practice of using children to abuse opponents

LAHORE: Women’s Action Forum (WAF) Lahore has deplored the PTI practice of using children to sing praises of its party head and hurl abuse at political opponents.

Apart from being in poor taste and a bad example for our younger generation, this use of children constitutes a serious form of child abuse.

A statement issued Tuesday by WAF said, “Not only does it violate and exploit their innocence, it also blocks their cognitive growth and capacity for independent thought.

WAF demands that political parties desist from this practice and reminds political parties, whether in the opposition or in government, that it is their responsibility to exemplify democratic principles and norms through their behaviour and actions, not violate them.

“WAF believes in building children’s sense of civic rights and responsibilities and urges concerned authorities that instead of teaching them to mouth slogans, to make age appropriate political education part of the regular school curriculum.

“Women’s Action Forum Lahore condemns the low level of language and the abuse that, thanks to PTI and PMLN leadership, has become an integral part of mainstream political discourse.

WAF takes strong exception to the kind of language and name calling with which party leaders continuously degrade their office and status as peoples’ representatives.

As evidenced in the growing discourtesy, intolerance and use of abusive language among party cadres, not only are party leaders setting a bad

example for the general public, their intolerance and abuse of those who challenge their power is undermining democracy and all that it stands

for,” the Women’s Action Forum statement

concluded.