Impartial probe into teachers’ killing sought

PARACHINAR: The local teachers belonging to various associations on Tuesday asked the government to conduct a high level impartial investigation into the killing of teachers in a school in Tari Mangal area in Kurram district and award exemplary punishment to the accused.

Addressing a press conference, Abid Hussain, Sajjad Hussain, Ghulam Haider, Wahid Hussain, Master Noor Nabi, Syed Sabir Hussain and others said that the government must take prompt action against the accused.

They said that an unidentified gunman attacked the Tari Mangal School and killed four teachers and three drivers following the killing of a man by an unknown person.

They said that the gory incident occurred in the presence of students and staff members but the police and district administration were yet to take any action against the accused.

The teachers’ leaders termed the incident a barbaric act against their colleagues and demanded the investigators to include the staff members in the probe.

They also demanded a Shaheed package for the slain teachers and provide free education to their children.

The teachers hailing from Turi Bangash tribes decided to keep the schools shut till the arrest of the accused. They also asked the Kohat education board to resume 9th and 10th grades examinations.