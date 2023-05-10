Police directed to increase security of foreigners in Hazara

MANSEHRA: Regional Police Chief, Hazara range, Tahir Ayub on Tuesday asked the district police officers to enhance the security of foreigners working on energy and other development projects in the district.

“I am satisfied with arrangements made by police for the security of foreigners, but there is always room for improvement and it should further be enhanced,” he told a meeting of police officers here.

District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi briefed the DIG on the arrest of outlaws and the crackdown initiated against narcotics peddlers in parts of the district.

The DIG said that police should be more vigilant at the projects being executed by foreign nationals.

Tahir Ayub, later on, addressed a gathering attended among others by the ulema, journalists, lawyers, traders and other segments of society.

He said that the police were striving hard to end crimes in Mansehra and the rest of the Hazara division.

“You should also extend your support to police in arresting outlaws and undoing narcotics smuggling from the society,” Ayub said.

The DIG also held a meeting with members of the Dispute Resolution Council and lauded its efforts to address petty disputes and matters.