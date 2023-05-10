Man kills sister, her husband over property

LAHORE: A man shot dead his sister and her husband, identified as Shagufta 35 and Liaqat Ali 45, over a property dispute in Nishter Colony. Reportedly, the suspect was frustrated over the dispute and on the day of the incident, he had an exchange of harsh words with the victims before killing them. Police were also searching for the fleeing suspect.
