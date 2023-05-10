ACE summons former MPAs

LAHORE: The anti-corruption department of Punjab summoned former MPAs Ahmed Shah Khagah, Naeem Ibrahim, Yawar Abbas Bukhari and Waqas Qayyum on Thursday, May 11. Former MPAs Ahmed Shah Khagah and Naeem Ibrahim are accused of accepting huge bribes for recruitment to Class IV posts in the Punjab Education Department.

Ahmed Shah Khaga and Naeem Ibrahim received bribes of Rs 10 lakh for each post. Ahmad Shah Khagah and Naeem Ibrahim recruited 190 posts of Class IV. Yawar Abbas Bukhari is accused of giving the contract of Rs 50 crore highway scheme in Attock to his frontman Amjad. Yawar Abbas Bukhari was earlier issued 3 notices by Anti-Corruption Punjab but he did not appear before the investigating officer. Waqas Qayyum is accused of having changed the map of the tourism project. Waqas Qayyum and Major Sati have changed the map of this project and connected their houses to the paved road. The re-map of the tourism project increased the cost of the project by Rs 200 million.