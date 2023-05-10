 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
National

PTI workers attack Rana Sana’s house

By Our Correspondent
May 10, 2023

FAISALABAD: Workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged protests in different areas of the city against the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday. Protesters shut down shops in eight markets of Clock Tower and suspended traffic in District Council Chowk. Due to the forced closure of the shops by the protesters, some shopkeepers and the protestors clashed and quarreled. Apart from this, PTI workers pelted stones at the house of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Samanabad, upon which PML-N workers also gathered on the spot and pelted stones at each other from both sides. Later, heavy police force reached the spot, and tear gas was used to disperse the protests. The protesters also pelted stones at the police, injuring several people, including Rana Sanaullah’s driver and police personnel.