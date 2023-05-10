PTI workers attack Rana Sana’s house

FAISALABAD: Workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged protests in different areas of the city against the arrest of party Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday. Protesters shut down shops in eight markets of Clock Tower and suspended traffic in District Council Chowk. Due to the forced closure of the shops by the protesters, some shopkeepers and the protestors clashed and quarreled. Apart from this, PTI workers pelted stones at the house of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Samanabad, upon which PML-N workers also gathered on the spot and pelted stones at each other from both sides. Later, heavy police force reached the spot, and tear gas was used to disperse the protests. The protesters also pelted stones at the police, injuring several people, including Rana Sanaullah’s driver and police personnel.
KHAR: The demand for compensation to farmers whose crops were affected by heavy rain and hailstorm in Bajaur tribal...
Islamabad: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, inaugurated the...
Rawalpindi: First lady Begum Samina Alvi on Tuesday called upon the business community to play role in welfare of the...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq warned of launching countrywide protest rallies against inflation if the...
MULTAN: Counter-Terrorism Department arrested a key member of the network supplying arms to hardened criminals during...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India would again resume their legal battle on Thursday in the Court of Arbitration in The...