Imran’s arrest a test case for lawyers, judiciary: Elahi

LAHORE: PTI Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said he was the nation’s most popular leader.

“His arrest cannot take place without the instructions of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and their protégé Rana Sanaullah. Those who are doing all this should understand that now the nation stands with Imran Khan. The political future of the perpetrators will be ruined and they will have no place to hide their faces,” he said in a statement.

The PTI leader said Imran Khan’s message was that all people should protest peacefully. “We stand with Imran Khan like a bulwark and will continue to stand, Insha-Allah; it has been proved that the country has become a victim of fascism and there is no rule of law and constitution,” Elahi said.

He said the illegal arrest of the PTI chief was a test case for the judiciary and lawyers adding that now the black coats will bring a revolution.