Govt to grill Imran for ‘links with hostile agencies’

ISLAMABAD: The authorities concerned have gathered evidence against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his close contacts with the external agencies working against Pakistan and its interests, highly placed sources confided to this correspondent on Tuesday.

The sources claimed that hostile agencies having contacts with Imran Khan’s close buddies have been working like a network.

They sources said Imran would also be questioned about his links with the agencies during investigation. The legal experts are studying the matter and it is likely that another case of serious nature would be registered against Imran and his pals.

The sources disclosed that the hostile agencies were assisting the PTI and its chairman in a number of ways. Upon receipt of signal, a criminal case would be registered against Imran.

Details about external links would be made public once the decision is made to get a case registered and other accused are apprehended.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in his news conference on Tuesday hinted at such links of Imran and the PTI top leaders with the foreign hostile elements but he didn’t give any details in this regard.