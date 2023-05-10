Audio leaks of Saqib Nisar’s son: NA committee seeks forensic tests

ISLAMABAD: The NA Special Committee on Audio Leaks has directed the Ministry of Interior to conduct forensic tests of audio leaks of the son of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

The committee held its meeting here on Tuesday, chaired by Aslam Bhootani. It discussed the issue of alleged audio leak of Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib. Bhootani said the committee would investigate the matter of giving the record of NA proceedings to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

It decided to write to the Ministry of Interior to investigate the audio leak through the FIA and sought a report within 10 days. He said Najam Saqib and the ticket-holder could come to the committee and give their stance. An in-camera meeting of the committee has been called on May 12 (Friday) to discuss whether to summon Najam Saqib earlier or later.

During the meeting, FIA officials said the person whose audio or video was leaked “contacted us themselves and said it was fake”. Bhootani expressed displeasure over the absence of the law minister and his representatives. He said it was necessary to consult the Ministry of Law on whether to give parliament records to the Supreme Court or not.

Later, talking to the media, Bhootani said unilateral action was not possible without listening to Saqib Nisar, his son and the ticket-holder. “We will request them to come to the committee and give their stance.”