Repayment of $3.7bn by June: Ministry says ready to secure rollover in time

Challenges for Pakistan’s economy as dollars dry up. —AFP

ISLAMABAD: Giving confirmation on repayment requirements of $3.7 billion till the end of June 2023, the government on Tuesday said all arrangements were made for securing rollover/repayments of due debt within the stipulated timeframe.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has made a request to China to grant a rollover of almost a $2 billion SAFE deposit due in the June and July period of 2023. Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Chinese Charge d’affaires Pang Chunxue here on Tuesday.

However, in its last-ditch efforts to convince the IMF, Dar and his team held a virtual meeting with the executive director (ED) of Pakistan on Monday night and conveyed to him that Pakistan had fulfilled all prior actions, including getting confirmation on all possible avenues of financing gap of $4 billion out of $5 billion. Therefore, he said the IMF staff must adopt a “reasonable” attitude for striking a staff-level agreement.

The ongoing political developments in Pakistan or the geo-political situation might be proving as a major stumbling block in the minds of the IMF review mission, but authorities claimed that there was no technical reason for dilly-delaying on striking the SLA at this stage.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, the media carried a news item that $3.7 billion would have to be repaid by the GOP by the end of June 2023 which was correct. However, this should not be any cause of concern as arrangements have been made for the rollover/repayment of this debt. It may also be noted that during this period, significant inflows are also in the pipeline. The coalition government has averted the default and the economy is now on a course to stability and growth.

Pang Chunxue conveyed best wishes from Qin Gang, the state councillor and foreign minister of China. Dar reciprocated the greetings and conveyed his best wishes to the Chinese FM.

Dar commended Chinese support for Pakistan on multiple fronts. He underscored the need to deepen bilateral relations further in the economic, trade, and financial sectors. Chunxue admired friendly relations between the two countries and guaranteed continuous support of the Chinese government for the people of Pakistan.

The two sides discussed various avenues, especially available for both countries to enhance the existing cooperation to unprecedented levels. The meetings also talked about the progress of CPEC projects and programmes in Pakistan. Chunxue praised the huge potential of Pakistan in terms of agriculture, industry, IT and services sector.