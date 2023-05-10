CCPO reviews police force

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana Tuesday chaired a departmental meeting at his office to review the performance of the Sadr and Iqbal Town Divisions over the past four months.

The CCPO emphasised the need for better performance from the police force to better serve the general public. He held SPs accountable for the performance of their SDPOs, SHOs, and in-charge investigations. While he praised the good performance of ASP (Chung) Ms Sidra Khan, Kamyana severely reprimanded the Sadr Division for their poor performance and warned them to improve. The CCPO directed that cases of nominated accused over one month old and unknown cases over three months old should not be kept pending.