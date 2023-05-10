Cops’ promotions to start from next week: IG

LAHORE: IG Punjab chaired the four-month performance meeting of all wings of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office Tuesday. He said that further promotions of officers and personnel would start from next week across Punjab. He said that social protection was being provided to homeless children, women, transgenders, mentally challenged persons through protection centres and the night patrolling system of Safe City Authority has yielded better results to suppress criminals.

IG while announcing the awards for those who have performed well in maintaining law and order and crime control, said that Rs one crore 30 lakh would be given as a reward from constable to DIG rank officers and personnel. He said that a reward of Rs one lakh would be announced for those injured during the performance of duty. He said that officers and personnel who achieved the newly set targets would be given Rs50 lakh cash and CC1 commendation certificate.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab issued an important message to the force and the public regarding the use of Police Secret Fund. He said that there was no accountability of this secret fund provided by the government, however current police leadership has not kept this fund secret. He said that all the records of the funds used are presented in the Police Executive Board meeting every week.

He said that that when he took charge of Punjab Police, there were Rs3 crore 82 lakh, 47 thousand 500 in the Police Secret Fund. Out of this fund, Rs8 lakh were given for commencing Katcha Operation in Rahim Yar Khan, Rs5 lakh was given to SSP Investigation Lahore for a special project, Rs5 lakh 18 thousand 620 were spent for sensitive installations and safety of lives and properties of the citizens.

Likewise, Rs18 lakh 25 thousand were given to the personnel of Operations and Investigations wings. A very dangerous gang was eliminated by giving Rs2 lakh to the CIA Lahore. Moreover, Rs10 lakh were spent for Kacha Operation. After the above expenses, the remaining amount of Rs3 crore 34 lakh 3 thousand 880 is available in the Police Secret Fund account.