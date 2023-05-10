Nine die in road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,122 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,185 were injured. Out of this, 558 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 565 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.
