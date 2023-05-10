Khattak urges people to stage sit-ins

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak has condemned the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan and demanded his immediate release.

“Bullying the leader of a big political party and ex-prime minister of the country from a courtroom and bundle him into the vehicle is a deplorable act,” he said in an audio message released to the party leaders and workers and general public to come out of home and stage protest rallies against the injustices and tyrannies.

He said the whole exercise was done to harass and intimidate Imran Khan, which had no precedent in history. He urged the people to come to the roads and stage rallies against the illegal arrest of the ex-prime minister and continue it till the release of Imran Khan.He vowed that protest sit-ins against the arrest of Imran Khan would continue across the country to demand release of the ex-premier.