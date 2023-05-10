SSC exams to proceed today as per schedule

KARACHI: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examinations that began all over Sindh on Monday will proceed everywhere in the province, including in Karachi, according to the notified schedule.

The managements of leading private schools of the city have announced that they would keep their educational institutions closed on Wednesday (today) in view of the law and order situation across Pakistan.

However, Board of Secondary Education Karachi Chairman Sharaf Ali Shah said that the exams scheduled to be held in the morning and afternoon today will proceed as announced.In view of the board exams, the Grand Alliance of Private Schools Associations Sindh has decided to keep its educational institutions open across the province. The University of Karachi has also announced holding BCom exams as planned.