Impartial probe into teachers killing sought

PARACHINAR: The local teachers belonging to various associations on Tuesday asked the government to conduct a high level impartial investigation into the killing of teachers in a school in Tari Mangal area in Kurram district and award exemplary punishment to the accused.
Addressing a press conference, Abid Hussain, Sajjad Hussain, Ghulam Haider, Wahid Hussain, Master Noor Nabi, Syed Sabir Hussain and others said that the government must take prompt action against the accused.
They said that an unidentified gunman attacked the Tari Mangal School and killed four teachers and three drivers following the killing of a man by an unknown person.They said that the gory incident occurred in the presence of students and staff members but the police and district administration were yet to take any action against the accused.
The teachers’ leaders termed the incident a barbaric act against their colleagues and demanded the investigators to include the staff members in the probe.They also demanded a Shaheed package for the slain teachers and provide free education to their children. The teachers hailing from Turi Bangash tribes decided to keep the schools shut till the arrest of the accused.They also asked the Kohat education board to resume 9th and 10th grades examinations.
LAHORE: IG Punjab chaired the four-month performance meeting of all wings of Lahore Police at the Central Police...
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences has decided to make the environment and climate change a research agenda...
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,122 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak has condemned the arrest of former...
KARACHI: The Secondary School Certificate annual examinations that began all over Sindh on Monday will proceed...
MANSEHRA: Rescue 1122 has trained Civil Defense volunteers to respond effectively and promptly in face of natural...