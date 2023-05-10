Operation against kite flyers, 10 held

LAHORE: Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) have successfully conducted a large-scale operation against kite flyers.
The joint operation resulted in the arrest of 4 kite sellers and six kite flyers from various locations across the city. Due to vigilant surveillance of PSCA cameras, 15 calls reporting illegal kite-flying and the monitoring efforts of the Lahore Police and Dolphin Force, a total of 1140 kites and 19 twine rolls were recovered.
The operation utilized the Safe Cities cameras to track the location of kite flyers, leading to arrests in the Sadar Cantt, Barkat Town, Barki, and Shahdara areas. Cases have been registered against all arrested individuals according to the applicable rules and regulations.
SP Hasan Javed Bhatti emphasized that bloody sports such as kite-flying cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.“We are taking strict action against both kite sellers and kite flyers,” he added. He urged parents to keep their children away from this dangerous activity and encouraged citizens to report kite-flying and kite selling in their areas to 15 police.
LAHORE: IG Punjab chaired the four-month performance meeting of all wings of Lahore Police at the Central Police...
LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences has decided to make the environment and climate change a research agenda...
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,122 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and ex-defence minister Pervez Khattak has condemned the arrest of former...
KARACHI: The Secondary School Certificate annual examinations that began all over Sindh on Monday will proceed...
MANSEHRA: Rescue 1122 has trained Civil Defense volunteers to respond effectively and promptly in face of natural...