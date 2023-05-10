Balakot tehsil: Selection of presiding officer challenged in PHC

MANSEHRA: A group of Balakot tehsil council members on Tuesday challenged the selection of the presiding officer in the Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

“The council has selected the presiding officer without having the lawful authority, which I have challenged in the court of law on behalf of a group of councillors,” Advocate Munir Hussain Lughmani told reporters.

He said that Balakot tehsil chairman, Ibrahim Shah, while bulldozing the session illegally got selected Liaqat Hassan as the presiding officer of the council.Lughmani said that a group of tehsil councillors led by Sajid Khan, Mohammad Mahroof Awan, and Ishfaq Khan moved a writ petition in the Abbottabad circuit bench pleading that the Balakot tehsil council selected Hassan as a presiding officer under Local Government Act 2019.

“This Act was amended in 2022 and afterwards it clearly empowers the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections, instead of selection to elect one of the council’s members to the presiding officer with a majority,” he added.

Lughmani said that the ECP had already issued an election schedule earlier this year for the presiding officers in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where elections were held in the second phase, which was challenged by some of the councillors in the Peshawar High Court and the case was under trial.

“Balakot tehsil council has committed contempt of court as the case is sub-judice,” he added.Lughmani said that the court would hear the case most probably within a day or two.

Meanwhile, over 70 male and female councillors of Mansehra Tehsil Council nominated Malik Mumtaz as presiding officer.“We have shown a clear-cut majority in a 90 councillor’s house to thwart tehsil chairman’s bid to select his blue-eyed as presiding officer,” Mr Mumtaz told the session.