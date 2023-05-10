CM promises steps for drug addicts rehabilitation

PESHAWAR: KP Acting Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has said steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of drug addicts under the newly anti-narcotics campaign launched across the province.
“Besides measures for the eradication of source and supply of narcotics will be taken as well,” a handout quoted him having saying this as he led a walk a day before that marked the launch of the anti-narcotics campaign titled “Drugs-Free Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” to eradicate drug abuse.
The chief minister said that the motive behind holding the awareness walk was to create awareness among the public, particularly youth, against drug abuse.He said special drives would be carried out against narcotics in educational institutions of the province to safeguard the youth from drug abuse.
Touching upon the statistics of drug addicts, Azam Khan said that, according to a survey 11 percent of the population of KP is affected by drug abuse, adding that out of a total 6.7 million of drug addicts, 22 percent are females.
Earlier, an awareness walk against drug abuse was organized in the provincial capital by the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department.The walk started from Chief Minister’s House and culminated at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar.
Besides provincial caretaker cabinet members Manzoor Afridi, Justice retired Irshad Qaisar, Rehmat Salam Khattak, Sawal Nazeer Advocate, Fazal- e -Elahi, Salma Begum, senior officials, representatives of civil society and a number of students participated in the event.
