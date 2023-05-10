Police-Excise tension mounts after arrest of officials

PESHAWAR: The tension between the two uniformed forces has mounted on the issue of arrest of the officials of the Excise and Narcotics Control Department by the Chamkani Police as both the parties have refused to budge.

The provincial government has ordered the constitution of a committee to probe the incident. The two departments have locked horns with each other since the incident.Police on Sunday arrested four officials of the Excise and Narcotics Control Department who were taken to Chamkani Police Station. Police alleged they refused to prove identity when asked by the cops.

On the other hand, the Excise officials accused the cops of wanting them not to stop smugglers and instead favour them.They said they had set up the checkpoint after reports that drugs will be smuggled through the route. The officials said the cops took them to the police station when they refused to wrap up the checkpoint.

Police officials, on the other hand, narrated their account of the story.They said there was a threat alert that terrorists can carry out attacks in the police uniforms and that was why the cops were checking all those wearing uniforms similar to that of police.

The cops said a team of police when asked the Excise officials, who had set up a checkpoint after coming in a private Non-Customs Paid car, to prove their identity they refused to cooperate with the police and hurled abuses at them.

They were later taken to the Chamkani police station where officers of both the departments arrived.A report by the senior superintendent of police operations to the capital city police officer suggested a proper mechanism for road checking by various departments as well as differentiation between the uniform of police and Excise or any other department.

It said there are nakabandis of police at all the entry and exit points and suggested checking by other departments near those points due to the prevailing law and order situation.

The report added that some complaints against police when probed turned out to be incidents of extortion and harassment by the officials of the Excise Department in uniforms similar to that of police.

“The Excise officials have been using police-like uniforms for long and they set up checkpoints randomly without bringing it into the notice of local police. There have been a number of complaints about these nakabandis,” a police official said.

On the other hand, the officials of the Excise Department are protesting against the incident. On Tuesday the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Manzoor Khan Afridi visited Directorate General Excise and met the officials of the

department who were angry at the Chamkani Police Station incident.

The officials who were arrested by the Chamkani Police informed the provincial

minister about the details of the incident.An Excise official alleged that Afridi condemned the occurrence and assured the suspension of the relevant police station in-charge and a strict disciplinary action by the provincial government.