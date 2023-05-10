PTI workers block KKH

MANSEHRA: The charged workers and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday took out rallies and blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) against the party’s Chairman Imran Khan.

The protesters blocked the KKH outside Ghazikot Township after setting tyres ablaze, suspending the traffic between Abbottabad and Mansehra.Starting from the PTI secretariat at the heart of the city, the PTI workers marched through Abbottabad Road to reach KKH and blocked it to all sorts of traffic.

Enraged over the arrest of Imran Khan from the court premises in the federal capital Islamabad, the workers raised slogans against the government and law enforcement agencies.Former advisor to Chief Minister Babar Saleem Swati told protesters that they would stage a sit-in at KKH, blocking it to all sorts of traffic until Imran Khan was released.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao imposed section 144 of Crpc after protesters stormed the streets in the city and other parts of the district.“Keeping in view the prevailing situation which could trigger a law and order situation and I Bilal Shahid Rao impose a complete ban on the assembly of five and more people across the district,” an order issued by the DC said.

Meanwhile, rallies and protests against the arrest of Imran Khan were also held in other parts of Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan.They also demanded an immediate release of Imran Khan.