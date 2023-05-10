Gandhara heritage showcased

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), in collaboration with the Gandhara Resource Center Pakistan (GRCP), Guangdong Gua­ngji Foundation, Paper Miracle, Centre for Culture and Development, and the Department of Archaeology and Tourism Punjab, successfully organized a grand Vesak Day event to showcase the country’s rich heritage of Gandhara civilization.

Distinguished participants, including the ambassadors and high commissioners of Sri Lanka and Nepal, as well as federal and provincial government officials, scholars, and philanthropists, gathered to celebrate and honour the ancient Buddhist heritage of Gandhara. The event commenced at Taxila Museum, where the esteemed attendees were warmly welcomed by Rana Aftab, Managing Director of PTDC.