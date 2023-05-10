Dr Munirul Haq paid tribute

LAHORE:Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram participated in the condolence reference organised by King Edward Medical University in memory of late Professor Munirul Haq.
On this occasion, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Prof Imran Akram Sahaf, Prof Nazir Asi, Prof Qazi Muhammad Saeed and others participated. Caretaker provincial health minister said that Prof Munirul Haq always followed religion. A six-storey eye ward was established at Mayo Hospital by Professor Munirul Haque and he did immense work for the betterment of Mayo Hospital patients.
