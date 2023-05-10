PEF, GCU to jointly enhance quality of education

LAHORE:Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Government College University Lahore (GCU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) here Tuesday to enhance the quality of education and improve educational policies in Punjab.
PEF Managing Director Manzar Javed and GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi signed the MoU while other officials from the two sides were also present. As per the MOU, GCU Research Scholars, BS (Hons), MPhil, MS, and PhD students will conduct academic research on PEF educational projects. PEF will provide research grants to the researchers to encourage research in the education sector.
