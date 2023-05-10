Contracts of 118 cattle markets auctioned

LAHORE:Under the supervision of the Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad, contracts of 118 cattle markets of province were auctioned for a record sum of Rs5.56 billion for the year 2022-23. Comparing to such auction last year, the current earning is Rs1.84billion more than the previous year’s amount which had been Rs370 billion.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, Ibrahim Murad said that the amount obtained from the auction of cattle markets this year is 50 per cent more than last year's income. For ensuring transparency, the auction of contracts of cattle markets were conducted in the presence of media and were also broadcast live on digital media.

He said that the auction of cattle markets of Punjab at a record price was a manifestation of the confidence of the business community on policies of the government. This year the cattle markets of Punjab had been auctioned for an amount which was almost two billion rupees more than last year, he added.

The Local Government Minister congratulated Chief Executive of Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company Abdul Latif Khan and his team for holding such a successful auction. As per details, the contract of four cattle markets of Lahore Division were auctioned for a total of Rs1.32 billion. The bid of these markets is Rs166 million more than last year. The highest bid was offered for Shahpur Kanjran cattle market which is Rs1.10 billion for one year. The contracts of 15 cattle markets of Faisalabad division were auctioned for Rs536 million which is Rs190 million more than last year. Contracts for 15 cattle markets of Multan division were auctioned for Rs1.23 billion which Rs423 million more than last year.

Contracts for 14 cattle markets of Sargodha Division were auctioned for Rs550 million with an increase of Rs186 million comparing to last year. Contracts for five cattle markets in Gujranwala Division were auctioned for Rs424 million with an increase of Rs191 million from last year. The contracts of 17 cattle markets of Sahiwal Division were auctioned for Rs. 327 million.