E-registration to help secure properties, says SMBR

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javaid chaired a meeting in the committee room to discuss the e-registration training session. The meeting was attended by Member (Taxes) Tariq Qureshi, Secretary (Revenue) Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, ADC(G) Lahore, and Chief Stamp Inspector, among others.

Punjab Land Record Authority Director General Saira Umar gave a briefing on the e-registration training, stating that the process was completed in all districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur divisions. She added that the training would be completed in DG Khan, Sargodha, and Gujrat divisions by May 15th. SMBR appreciated the e-registration initiative taken by the Punjab government which would prove to be profitable for securing citizens' properties. He stated that amendments would be made to the Registration Act, if necessary. SMBR also highlighted that the e-registration project would ensure that no paper is lost, and there is no tampering in the records, which would help to curb corruption. The process of transfer of property would be transparent and would take minimum time. Moreover, the entire process of e-registration would be automated, and after 15th May, there would be no registry across Punjab according to the manual procedure.

He added that e-registration would add a new chapter of convenience while the citizens could type the computer registry papers online by themselves or through a notary public and send it to the sub-registrar. The registry would be passed after confirming the statements and thumb impressions of both parties at the registrar or sub registrar's office, he said. Citizens could also get a copy of the registry online at home.