Man kills sister, her husband over property

LAHORE:A man shot dead his sister and her husband, identified as Shagufta 35 and Liaqat Ali 45, over a property dispute in Nishter Colony on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the suspect was frustrated over the dispute and on the day of the incident, he had an exchange of harsh words with the victims before killing them. Police were also searching for the fleeing suspect.

Security guard shot dead:

A security guard was shot dead by the unidentified suspects in Shadbagh. Reportedly, the victim Aqeel Ayub, a resident of Pani Wala Talab Rang Mahal, was nearby the house of his in-laws when the unidentified suspect shot at him.