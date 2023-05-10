Rs3,500 fee suggested for burial in model cemetery

LAHORE:Local Government (LG) Secretary Dr Irshad Ahmad has said maximum Rs3,500 fee should be charged in Model Cemetery Kahna Kacha.

He was visiting Model Cemetery Kahna Kacha along with Additional Secretary Development Maria Tariq and Deputy Secretary LG on Tuesday. The secretary reviewed the collection of fees, the capacity of graves and other arrangements during the visit to the model cemetery. While visiting the Model Cemetery, the LG Secretary directed the officials of the Shahr-i- Khamoshan Authority (SKA) to place the tuff tiles at the entrance of the cemetery, plant trees and prepare the infrastructure of the four model cemeteries under construction in Lahore on the same model.

He said necessary instructions should also be displayed at important places in the Model Cemetery Kahna Kacha. On this occasion, a briefing was also given by the authorities of the SKA in which it was stated that a total of 9,000 people were buried in the Model Cemetery till the date. "There is capacity for graves and the SKA is providing all the facilities under one roof including burial, it was said during a briefing. The LG Secretary was briefed that the mortuary in the cemetery has the capacity to keep 40 dead bodies at the same time besides the excavator for excavating graves. "The facility is available 24 hours and all the graves are being made of the same size and style without discrimination, he was briefed.