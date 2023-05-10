 
May 10, 2023
Lahore

Juice, nuts shop sealed

By Our Correspondent
May 10, 2023

Punjab Food Authority continued its drive against food outlets. A famous juice and nut shop was sealed and fined for violating sanitation, cleanliness, and hygiene standards. The shop found using rotten fruits for making juices with expired milk. Cockroaches were found in the kitchen while food items were placed on the floor, in the presence of flies along with expired products.