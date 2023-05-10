 
Wednesday May 10, 2023
Lahore

Solar energy moot to start on Friday

By PR
May 10, 2023

LAHOREThe second International Solar Energy Meet (ISEM) & IEEEP IREM Expo (Pakistan’s Premium Electronics and Electrical Exhibition) will start from Friday at Expo Centre. The event will be attended by the local and international energy & power sector experts, primarily working in renewable power with focus on solar power generation.